Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

