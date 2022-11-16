Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $40,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $257.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day moving average of $240.84. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

