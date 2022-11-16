Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $239.50. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.63.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

