Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,340,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 745,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,888. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $104.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 9.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.01%.

LFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

