Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,340,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 745,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.
Lument Finance Trust Price Performance
Shares of LFT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,888. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $104.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 9.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.
Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
