LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LumiraDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.63. LumiraDx has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. LumiraDx had a negative return on equity of 456.53% and a negative net margin of 115.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that LumiraDx will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of LumiraDx

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter worth $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter worth $45,000.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

