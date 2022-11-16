Lumos Pharma’s (LUMO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LUMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

About Lumos Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth $27,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

