Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luokung Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Luokung Technology by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Luokung Technology during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luokung Technology during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Stock Performance

LKCO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Luokung Technology has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.04.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

