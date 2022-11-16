Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 256,628 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,628 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $61,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4,870.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

