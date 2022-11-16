Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,682 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $66,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 41,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after purchasing an additional 440,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 2.0 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT opened at $219.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.07 and a 200 day moving average of $241.28. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.