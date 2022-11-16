Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,294 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $40,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 68.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 7.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

