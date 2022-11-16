Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 473,866 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.69% of Signature Bank worth $74,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after buying an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $129.96 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.96. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

