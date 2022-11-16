Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 13,195 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $42,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $264.18 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day moving average is $216.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

