Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 89,673 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,673 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.96% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $48,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

