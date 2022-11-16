Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 89,673 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,673 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.96% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $48,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:BFAM opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.