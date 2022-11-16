Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 540,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,153 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $44,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

TSM opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

