Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,799 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $62,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

