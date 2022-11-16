Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 16,803 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,803 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Imperial Oil worth $38,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $430,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 975.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 6.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

IMO opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.