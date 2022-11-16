Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 267,295 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,295 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Nasdaq worth $59,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

