Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,662 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,795 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $728.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $769.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $721.48 and its 200 day moving average is $651.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

