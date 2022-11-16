Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 6,574 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $80,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Boston Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,618,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,670 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.