Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.
Institutional Trading of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.