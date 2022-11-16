Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

