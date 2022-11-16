Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 77,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,270,707 shares.The stock last traded at $63.00 and had previously closed at $62.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Magna International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Magna International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 243,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 181,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

