MagnetGold Tops One Day Volume of $5,419.43 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $162.46 million and $5,419.43 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00003517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00570726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,922.10 or 0.29732646 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

