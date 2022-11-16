Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $245.93 million and $363,052.89 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,575.33 or 1.00015234 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010365 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022788 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00240523 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003844 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $491,665.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

