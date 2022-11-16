Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $247.95 million and $166,433.01 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,679.39 or 0.99996792 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010394 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00238283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003740 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003844 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $491,665.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.