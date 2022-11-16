Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.65

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.65 and traded as low as $21.00. Makita shares last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 17,482 shares traded.

Separately, Nomura lowered Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

