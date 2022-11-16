Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.57. 1,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,118. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.68. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $175.35.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

