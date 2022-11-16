Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $123.12.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

