Marshall Witt Sells 609 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $62,178.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Thursday, October 20th, Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $52,552.44.

On Thursday, September 15th, Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.36. The company had a trading volume of 171,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $119.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 61.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $1,717,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.