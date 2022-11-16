Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Martin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,267. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

