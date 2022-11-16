Martin Investment Management LLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Martin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 2.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $377,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in American Express by 32.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Down 0.8 %

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.72. 49,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

