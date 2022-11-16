Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,823 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Celanese were worth $26,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Celanese by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Shares of CE traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

