Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,297 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie by 37.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.91. The company had a trading volume of 168,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average is $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $273.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.