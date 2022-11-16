Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,245 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Management worth $47,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.67. 27,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

