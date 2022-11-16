Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 10,851 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $467.52. 19,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

