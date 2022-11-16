Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.82. The company had a trading volume of 54,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average is $201.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.