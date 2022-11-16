Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Stock Performance
FedEx stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.82. The company had a trading volume of 54,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average is $201.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
