Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 19,977 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $42,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $330.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,087. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.02.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.