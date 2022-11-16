Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,245 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $146.14. 55,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,033,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.82 billion, a PE ratio of 118.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

