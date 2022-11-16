Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 25,124 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,124 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $33,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 68.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 717,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after acquiring an additional 292,236 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 72.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

