Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 48,682 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,682 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of Republic Services worth $45,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $130.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,713. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

