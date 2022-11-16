Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 68,828 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,828 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.17% of Raymond James worth $32,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,460,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 30.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,206,000 after purchasing an additional 568,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.56. 13,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,623. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

