Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.02

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 5450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Marui Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

