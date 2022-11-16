Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s Largest Position

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.9% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.05. The stock had a trading volume of 54,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

