Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 4.4% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,957,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 181.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,025 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.30. 41,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.