Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 7.5%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.43. 7,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 570,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.67% and a negative return on equity of 102.26%. The business had revenue of $238.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

