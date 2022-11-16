Maxim Group Lowers ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) to Hold

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 4.5 %

ABVC opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.46. ABVC BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ABVC BioPharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

