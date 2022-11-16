McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by King Wealth

King Wealth lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.7% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MCD traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.91. 69,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.25. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

