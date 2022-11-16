McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in McKesson by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Up 3.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

MCK traded up $13.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $367.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,242. McKesson has a 1 year low of $215.27 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

