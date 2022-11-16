Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc owned about 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,901,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,492,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,325,000 after acquiring an additional 563,610 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. 257,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,054,230. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.