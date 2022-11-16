Medifast (NYSE:MED) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MED. TheStreet cut Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

MED stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.54. Medifast has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $233.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 173,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,661,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

