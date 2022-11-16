Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 49.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.82. 57,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

